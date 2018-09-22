Autism sign repeatedly stolen

A family with a special needs child is fighting a losing battle with a sign thief.

The sign warns motorists that an autistic child lives in the area and it has been ripped off three times.

“The sign is for Zoe’s safety. She has autism and will occasionally bolt onto the road, so the sign is very effective, I’ve seen it work, people see the sign and slow down.” Sarah Sounak, mother.

Zoe is a non-verbal autistic 8 year old. If she ever did get out of the house her mom says she’d be in danger.

The sign has only been up for about a year, and already it has been stolen three times.

“Just recently with the latest sign it went up on Thursday, and Friday night someone came but took the whole pole.”

Each time Sounak has complained to Councillor Lloyd Ferguson’s office and each time the sign has been replaced with a new one.

“When it comes to special needs child, we’ll go out as many times as we have to. This is important to make sure those children are protected, we have a duty to make sure we bring to justice the person who is doing damage to city owned property.”