Australian woman saves koala from bushfire (VIDEO)

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: More than 300 koalas are believed to have died in the bushfires in New South Wales but a few have been rescued. In one case, a very brave woman ran towards the fire to save an injured koala. She wrapped him in her shirt and then poured water on his burns to ease the pain. The woman was reunited with the koala she saved and it was all captured on video.

