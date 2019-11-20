VIDEO: More than 300 koalas are believed to have died in the bushfires in New South Wales but a few have been rescued. In one case, a very brave woman ran towards the fire to save an injured koala. She wrapped him in her shirt and then poured water on his burns to ease the pain. The woman was reunited with the koala she saved and it was all captured on video.
Home News World News Australian woman saves koala from bushfire (VIDEO)
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
1.9 ° C
3.3 °
0.6 °
100 %
1kmh
90 %
Wed
4 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
2 °
Local News
Halton police search for man who was last seen at Oakville...
Halton police are asking the public for help in locating a 45-year-old man. Maurice Gutierrez was last seen in the area of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial...