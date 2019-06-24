ATV driver in life-threatening condition following crash: OPP

A 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Friday after his ATV crashed in Caledon.

Police were called to Willoughby Rd. around 8:10 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Officers found the ATV driver suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital via air ambulance.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at 905-584-2241.