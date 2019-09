A 25-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning ATV crash.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a collision on Burt Rd. in County of Brant around 4:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two ATVs collided.

A Brant man is facing two impaired driving charges.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.