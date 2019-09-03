ATV crash leads to serious charges

A Hagersville man is facing serious charges following an ATV crash near Hagersville.

Haldimand OPP say 53 year-old Peter Cooper was driving the all terrain vehicle just after 5 pm Friday when he lost control and the ATV rolled over.

Cooper was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

His 53 year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined he had been drinking alcohol.

A test determined his blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit and Cooper was arrested.

It was then learned that the ATV had been reported stolen from the Caledon area.

Cooper was then charged with Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

He’ll answer to both charges in a Cayuga courtroom at a later date.