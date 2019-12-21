Attempted puppy robbery gone wrong

A puppy has been returned unharmed after it was allegedly stolen in Brampton. This attempted robbery has quite a twist.

The victim arranged a meeting to sell the puppy through an online site. The victim handed the puppy to the suspect and police say the man refused to pay, pointed a gun at the victim and started to run away.

Here’s where things get interesting police say the suspect, a 20-year-old Brampton man, was caught after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while fleeing, sending him to the ground.

Tarzan, a nine-week-old American Bulldog, was returned and police say he was not harmed.