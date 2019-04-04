Attempted murder suspect may be in Niagara Falls: police

Toronto police say a man wanted for violent crimes in Scarborough may be in Niagara Falls.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, disobey court order and two counts each of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and

fail to comply recognizance.

Police released security camera images of the suspect in hopes someone may know his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4300.