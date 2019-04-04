;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Attempted murder suspect may be in Niagara Falls: police

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Harry Rajkumar, niagara, niagara falls, toronto, toronto police service


Toronto police say a man wanted for violent crimes in Scarborough may be in Niagara Falls.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, disobey court order and two counts each of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and
fail to comply recognizance.

Police released security camera images of the suspect in hopes someone may know his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4300.



LATEST STORIES

Attempted murder suspect may be in Niagara Falls: police

Infant sent to hospital with stab wounds, Toronto police investigate

California man smuggles chainsaw in pants

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php