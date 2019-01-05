Attempted break-in on the Hamilton mountain

An east mountain neighbourhood is on edge, after home surveillance video captured two men prowling around their property, one armed with what looks like a handgun.

Police say they believe the same person in this latest video, is the same person in a story we brought you Wednesday night showing a man caught on camera trying to open doors in Ancaster.

Around 4 am Thursday morning on Toby crescent, two people were caught on home security cameras rifling through cars, peering inside homes and jiggling door handles.

“We thought it was random kids looking for things in the car and checking things, but then we seen the gun and it was just too much.”

Police say they believe the person holding the gun is the same person who was caught on camera Monday morning trying to pry open a door in Ancaster.

Police tell CHCH he is known to them and has faced charges under the youth criminal justice act in the past. They say they have ramped up their investigation now that a gun may be involved.

Police are reminding residents that if they see a prowler, to not confront them, but to be safe and call 911 right away.