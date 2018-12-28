;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Attack in Dollar Store leaves man injured

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Dollar Store, hamilton, hamilton police, injured, police


A man in his 60’s was rushed to hospital after police say he was attacked by another man inside a dollar store.

No one else in the store was hurt and strangers worked together to get the man to safety.

Authorities say the alleged stabber eventually turned himself into police sometime after the attack. At this point, detectives can’t comment on whether the attack was targeted or not. In the meantime, one witness believes he overheard what could have triggered the stabbing.

Police are still talking with the alleged attacker and no charges have been laid yet.



LATEST STORIES

Attack in Dollar Store leaves man injured

St. Catharine's Safe injection site

Three people arrested after collision on Hamilton Mountain

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php