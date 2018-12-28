Attack in Dollar Store leaves man injured

A man in his 60’s was rushed to hospital after police say he was attacked by another man inside a dollar store.

No one else in the store was hurt and strangers worked together to get the man to safety.

Authorities say the alleged stabber eventually turned himself into police sometime after the attack. At this point, detectives can’t comment on whether the attack was targeted or not. In the meantime, one witness believes he overheard what could have triggered the stabbing.

Police are still talking with the alleged attacker and no charges have been laid yet.