;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

At the movies

Posted:
Category: Entertainment, Lifestyle & Entertainment
Tags: aladdin, Blinded by the Light, bob cowan, bonnie laufer, movies, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman, spider-man, the lion king, Toy Story 4, Yesterday



Bonnie Laufer was back with a sneak peak at this summer’s can’t miss movies.



LATEST STORIES

At the movies

Night-out ready

Jordan John

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php