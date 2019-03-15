At least 49 people are dead following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch

At least 49 people are dead in what New Zealand’s Prime Minister is calling a terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Police say gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the city center. The Prime Minister has confirmed that two explosive devices we found in the vehicles that are part of the attack.

The gunman is being identified as Australian resident Brenton Tarrant. He livestreamed the attack. Before the attack he wrote a 74 page manifesto that started off quoting a Dylan Thomas poem, Do not go gentle into that good night, and then moves onto a rant about white genocide. Brenton has been charged with murder.

The first attack took place early Friday afternoon at the Masjid Al Noor mosque. A witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running out of the mosque. The gunman fled before emergency services arrived.

Police urged people in Christchurch to stay indoors following the first shooting.

Then later that afternoon, the second shooting took place.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Twitter.

The person who has committed this violent act has no place here. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of @nzpolice. The Police Commissioner will be making a public statement at 5pm. I will update everyone again later this evening. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

The Prime Minister of Australia also took to Twitter to express his condolences and disgust.

The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting. Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

Four people have been arrested and there are not believed to be any other suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Due to the attack, an international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been cancelled after players from Bangladesh just missed being part of the mass shooting.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said “On behalf of New Zealand Cricket heartfelt condolences to those affected. I’ve spoken to my counterpart at Bangladesh cricket – we agree it’s inappropriate to play cricket at this time.”

Players and members of the team’s coaching staff were reportedly on their bus, approaching the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park when the shooting started.