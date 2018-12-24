;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Assault with a Weapon Arrest in Ancaster

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, assault, weapon

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a large fight in Ancaster where several people were hurt.

Hamilton police were called to the area of Wilson St. E. and Filman Rd. on Sunday just after 6 p.m. Up to 20 people were involved in a fight between two groups of soccer players.

According to police, a number of people were injured by an edged weapon.

The 36-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

Police say that they are not looking for anyone else involved, but are asking any witnesses to come forward.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Assault with a Weapon Arrest in Ancaster

Open & Closed Christmas Eve

Police Pursuit Causes Hwy. 403 Closures

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php