Assault with a Weapon Arrest in Ancaster

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a large fight in Ancaster where several people were hurt.

Hamilton police were called to the area of Wilson St. E. and Filman Rd. on Sunday just after 6 p.m. Up to 20 people were involved in a fight between two groups of soccer players.

According to police, a number of people were injured by an edged weapon.

The 36-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

Police say that they are not looking for anyone else involved, but are asking any witnesses to come forward.