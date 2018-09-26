;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Assault charges against former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna dropped, agrees to peace bond

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Toronto
Tags: assault, Blue Jays, court, peace bond, roberto osuna


Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s assault charge has been withdrawn.

In exchanged, he agreed to a one year peace bond requiring him to not contact the mother of his child and continue counselling.

Prosecutor Catherine Mullaly said the complainant, Alejandra Roman Cota, had made it clear she would not return to Toronto to testify against Osuna.

Osuna was charged with a single count of assault on May 8. Roman Cota, the mother of their three-year-old son, was visiting Toronto from Mexico when the alleged assault took place.

Roman Cota said she had no fears for her safety and wanted to resume contact and parenting responsibilities with Osuna, court heard.

 



LATEST STORIES

Assault charges against former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna dropped, agrees to peace bond

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault

Bulldogs chat

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php