Assault charges against former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna dropped, agrees to peace bond

Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna’s assault charge has been withdrawn.

In exchanged, he agreed to a one year peace bond requiring him to not contact the mother of his child and continue counselling.

Prosecutor Catherine Mullaly said the complainant, Alejandra Roman Cota, had made it clear she would not return to Toronto to testify against Osuna.

Osuna was charged with a single count of assault on May 8. Roman Cota, the mother of their three-year-old son, was visiting Toronto from Mexico when the alleged assault took place.

Roman Cota said she had no fears for her safety and wanted to resume contact and parenting responsibilities with Osuna, court heard.