Artists of the Decade – U2

The Irish band U2 was the biggest money maker of the last decade when it comes to touring. Pollstar, the touring trade publication, says the band had ticket sales of over a billion dollars from 2009 to 2019. In second spot was the Rolling Stones with just under a billion at 929 million, closely followed by Ed Sheerhan at 922 million dollars in sales. Rounding out the top five were Taylor Swift with 900 million and Beyonce with 857 million dollars.