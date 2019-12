Niagara police have made an arrest in connection to graffiti tagging.

Stephen Kelly, 26, was charged with mischief.

He was released on an Officer in Charge and Promise to Appear with a future court date at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

The investigation remains ongoing as police attempt to locate similar tags.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 905-688-411, option 4, extension 2200.