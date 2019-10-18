Arrest made in Hamilton bank robbery

A 38-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery on the Hamilton mountain.

On September 10, police say a lone male entered the Royal Bank at 545 Rymal Rd. E and produced a note that stated it was a robbery and that he was in possession of a weapon. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money and fled before police arrived.

Hamilton police say they received several tips from the public and through CrimeStoppers which lead to the arrest on October 17.

The male has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent and will appear in court later today.