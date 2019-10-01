Arrest made in Cannon St. shooting

Hamilton police have made an arrest and are still investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot last week.

Police say a 18-year-old was arrested on September 26 for his involvement in a shooting in the parking lot of a Tim Horton’s on Cannon St. last Tuesday. They say he administered bear spray during the incident and has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The 18-year-old is not cooperating with the investigation and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.