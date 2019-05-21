;
Arrest made in Burlington gas station robbery

Halton police have identified and arrested a man from Burlington in connection to an armed robbery that happened on May 16.

Just before 5 p.m., a male entered the Petro Canada gas station on Walkers Line and confronted the employee with a knife, stealing an unknown about of money.

Police have charged 46-year-old Michael Jess with robbery with a weapon.

During the investigation police determined the same suspect had also committed offences at a restaurant and motel.

 



