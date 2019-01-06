Arrest made after teens break into car

Hamilton Police say they have arrested and charged one of the teens responsible for breaking into a car on Toby Crescent in an east mountain neighbourhood.

It happened around 4 o’clock Thursday morning.

Two people were caught on this home’s security cameras rifling through a car, peering inside a home and jiggling door handles.

This alone is scary enough, but when the owners saw one of them holding what appeared to be a handgun, sheer terror washed over them.

Police tell CHCH they believe the same person in this latest video is the teen shown in a story we brought you Wednesday night, who was caught on camera trying to open doors in Ancaster.

Police say a 16 year-old faces theft charges and breaching probation. They say they recovered an airsoft pistol.