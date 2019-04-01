Around the Bay Road Race Concluded

Ten thousand runners flooded the streets of downtown Hamilton for North America’s oldest road race.

The 125th Around the Bay Race took place this morning drawing people from all over the world to our city.

As soon as the horn went off, a sea of people raced down York Boulevard. A stampede that marked the first few steps of the thousands needed to complete the 30 kilometre course. The same distance from downtown Hamilton to Oakville.

If running 30 kilometres on a Sunday morning doesn’t sound appealing, the Around the Bay also has a 5 kilometre race.

Alex drover from kingston ran it in a breezy 15 minutes coming in first place, a big jump from last year when he came in 9th.

The first place woman finished the 5k in 17 minutes and 37 seconds. She finished first last year too.

While some are running to beat their personal best, for others, just being able to participate is a big milestone.

Some of the runners here today never thought they would be able to accomplish something like this.

The historic road race bringing together not only the greatest runners, but also the most determined of people.