Armed thief caught while trying to flee in taxi: Hamilton police

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Hamilton after he allegedly robbed a man on the street and attempted to flee in a taxi cab.

Police say a man was walking in the area of Wentworth St. North and Cannon St. East when he was approached by someone demanding he hand over the cash he had in his hands.

When the man refused to give up the money, the thief pulled out a weapon and demanded the cash again. The victim complied and the thief fled the scene.

The victim then approached Hamilton police officers who were in the area investigating another incident and explained he had been robbed.

Police say the officers, along with the victim, went to a parking lot at the corner of Cannon St. East and Wentworth St. North and saw the suspect getting into a taxi cab.

“Additional police units responded and with the information provided by the victim, police believed the suspect was armed. He was advised he was under arrest and for safety reasons ordered to the ground to be handcuffed,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “During the process, police observed the suspect discard an object under the taxi.”

Police seized the weapon which was determined to be a Crossman Vigilante BB Gun. Officers recovered the stolen money and returned it to the victim.

A 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, point firearm, fail to comply probation, possession weapon contrary to order, and possess firearm or imitation during offence.

He is expected to appear in court later Friday.