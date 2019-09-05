Armed man attempts to flee from Hamilton police on stolen bike

A Hamilton man has been arrested after he tried to flee from police on a bike that was reported stolen in 2015.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer recognized a man who was wanted for failing to attend a court date.

The man was repairing a bicycle at the corner of Victoria Ave. South and Main Street East and fled on the bike when the officer approached him.

The cop chased after the man on foot and managed to tackle him to the ground.

Police say an altercation broke out as the man tried to resist arrest. More officers arrived on scene and the man was taken into custody.

“A search of the male revealed he was in possession of a knife, which he attempted to access during the incident,” said police in a news release.

Investigators discovered the bike that man was riding was reported stolen in 2015 from a home in the west end. Police say they are working to locate the owner and return the bike.

A Hamilton man has been charged with assault resisting arrest and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.