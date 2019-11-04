‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in double homicide in Hamilton

Police are actively searching for a Hamilton man after a man and woman were found dead in a townhouse on the mountain over the weekend.

Police were called to check on the “well-being” of two people at a home on Towercrest Dr. near Upper Wellington St. and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway Saturday night.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The couple’s names are not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

Detectives are actively searching for 35-year-old David Thomson. He is described as being white, six-foot-one, and roughly 190 lbs. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and has been convicted of violent crimes in the past.

He may be driving a grey 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with licence plate AX70 104 or a black 2014 GM Sierra with licence plate AY43 816.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-3874.

RELATED STORY

Double homicide in Hamilton