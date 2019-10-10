‘Armed and dangerous’ men sought in stabbing at Hamilton bar

(Fuhill Badei (LEFT) and Joseph Barham-Ferguson (RIGHT))

Hamilton police are searching for two men who are considered “armed and dangerous” in connection with a stabbing at a bar last weekend.

Police were called to the West Lounge Café on Main St. West around 2 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Investigators say a fight broke out and two men assaulted another man at the bar. They say the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects while the other suspect pointed a gun at him.

Police say they were contacted by hospital staff after the man was brought in by his friends.

Detectives are searching for Joseph Barham-Ferguson, 20, and Fuhill Badei, 20. Barham-Ferguson is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply youth sentence. Badei is wanted for several firearm-related charges.

If you see the men, Hamilton Police are asking the public not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Det. Cst. Haddad at 905-546-3817.