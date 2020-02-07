‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought for shooting at Hamilton cops, police say

Officers are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man they say shot at Hamilton police last week.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a suspicious man in the area of Barton St. and Ottawa St. North.

When officers arrived, the man fled on foot and police gave chase.

Police say the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the officers.

As police caught up with him, the man allegedly grabbed a woman and positioned her between himself and police to avoid being captured.

He was last seen in the area of Britannia Ave.

Police say they have identified the suspect as James Dryden and issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Dryden is known to be highly transient and has ties throughout the country,” said police in a news release. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

He is wanted for discharge firearm with intent, assault cause bodily harm, break and enter, forcible confinement and

various firearms offences.

Police are warning the public not to approach Dryden but call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2918.