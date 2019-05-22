Argentina and Algeria are officially malaria-free

Algeria and Argentina are officially Malaria free, says the World Health Organization.

Malaria is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of female mosquitoes.

The disease has been erased from 38 countries and territories, which has been making a comeback globally.

Malaria caused more than 400 thousand deaths world wide according to the WHO with an estimated 219 million cases reported.

The World Health Organization was successful after vaccinating over 360 thousand children throughout three African countries with the world’s first malaria vaccine. The vaccine offers partial protection from malaria, with clinical trials finding that it prevented approximately four in 10 malaria cases.

“Algeria has shown the rest of Africa that malaria can be beaten through country leadership, bold action, sound investment and science. The rest of the continent can learn from this experience,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa.

The last cases of indigenous malaria in Algeria and Argentina were reported in 2013 and 2010 proving that both countries are certified as malaria-free.

“Algeria and Argentina have eliminated malaria thanks to the unwavering commitment and perseverance of the people and leaders of both countries,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.