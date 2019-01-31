Appetizing apples

How about them apples? Chef D is cooking with Red Prince apples.

Sweet Potato Gratin with Red Prince Apples

3 Red Prince Apples, thinly sliced

2 large sweet potato, thinly sliced with a mandolin

3 onions, finely sliced

3 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup Bothwell smoked Gouda, grated

1/4 cup Bothwell red chili cheddar cheese Sauté your onions with 2 Tbsp of butter until golden brown. Set aside. Using a 9 inch non stick pan thinly coat with the remaining butter. Thinly slice your potato and apple using a mandolin. Combine grated cheeses together.

Layer your potatoes in the pan first, followed by your apples then onions then cheese. Continue layering in this order until you have used up your ingredients (about 4 layers).

Preheats oven to 400 degrees. Cover your dish in tinfoil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let set for 5 minutes. Over a cutting board turn pan upside down to remove your Gratin from the pan. Slice and serve with confidence.

Stuffed Chicken breast with Red Prince Apples Nutrafarms Chicken breast

3 slices of bacon per breast

Bothwell aged cheddar, 1/4 inch thick slice Red Price Apple, thinly sliced

Make an incision in the thick end of the chicken breast. Wrap apple slice around cheddar piece and insert in the chicken.

Wrap bacon around chicken breast so as much is covered as possible.

Place chicken on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until internal temperature is 180 degrees.

Let rest for 3 to 5 minutes before slicing.

Chefs tip: The quality of your ingredients make a difference in your end result.

Brussel Sprouts and Apple Bacon Salad

1 cup Brussels Spouts, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Nutrafarms Bacon, diced

2 Red Prince Apples, Diced

2 cups Micro-greens

Nonna Pia Balsamic Glaze

Combine all ingredients, except the greens, in a non stick fry pan and sauté for 2 minutes. Just until the spouts start wilting.

Remove from heat. Plate portions on four plates and drizzle with balsamic glaze.