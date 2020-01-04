Another record Lotto Max prize on Tuesday

No winning ticket was sold for last night’s 70-million-dollar Lotto Max jackpot, the largest prize in Canadian lottery history. However, eight of the one-million-dollar Maxmillion prizes up for grabs were won. The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday will remain at approximately 70-million-dollars and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes. We’ll ask what you’d do with that money tonight on the CHCH Evening News at 6.