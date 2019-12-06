Another one-day strike for some public high school teachers

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Wednesday December 11.
The nine public school boards to be affected by the strike are:
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
- Near North District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
- Simcoe County District School Board
- Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools across the
province. High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses. But the government says the key issue at
the bargaining table is compensation.