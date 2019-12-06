Another one-day strike for some public high school teachers

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Wednesday December 11.

The nine public school boards to be affected by the strike are:​

​Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Grand Erie District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools across the

province. High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses. But the government says the key issue at

the bargaining table is compensation.