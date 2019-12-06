Another one-day strike for some public high school teachers

By
Chantel Grillo
-

The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike on Wednesday December 11.

The nine public school boards to be affected by the strike are:​

  • ​Brant Haldimand Norfolk
  • Grand Erie District School Board
  • Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
  • Near North District School Board
  • Rainy River District School Board
  • Simcoe County District School Board
  • Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
  • Toronto District School Board
  • Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Earlier this week, the union held a one-day strike that closed all high schools across the
province. High school teachers are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses. But the government says the key issue at
the bargaining table is compensation.

