Another instance of Justin Trudeau wearing blackface emerges

By
Shayla Vize
-

Another instance has emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup as a younger man.

Global News has obtained a brief video of Trudeau in blackface while raising his hands in the air and sticking out his tongue. The news organization said it did not know where the video was from or when it was taken.

This is the third incident to come to light in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Time magazine published a photo of a then 29-year-old Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face, and neck.

The image was printed in a yearbook of a private school where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. It was taken at the school’s “Arabian Nights” themed dinner in 2001.

The prime minister held a late-night news conference on Wednesday in Halifax and said he’s angry and disappointed in himself and says he should have known better.

Trudeau also revealed he donned blackface years earlier while performing Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” at a high school talent show. He said he didn’t know it was racist at the time, but now recognizes it was.

The revelations have sparked a reaction from his fellow politicians.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the incident shows Trudeau is unfit to be prime minister.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh choked up Wednesday night as he talked about how people who have faced discrimination because of their skin colour will be hurt by the photo.

Green party Leader Elizabeth May said she was shocked by the image.

Trudeau is scheduled to be in Winnipeg Thursday and is expected to issue another apology.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here