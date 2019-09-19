Another instance of Justin Trudeau wearing blackface emerges

Another instance has emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup as a younger man.

Global News has obtained a brief video of Trudeau in blackface while raising his hands in the air and sticking out his tongue. The news organization said it did not know where the video was from or when it was taken.

This is the third incident to come to light in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Time magazine published a photo of a then 29-year-old Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face, and neck.

The image was printed in a yearbook of a private school where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. It was taken at the school’s “Arabian Nights” themed dinner in 2001.

The prime minister held a late-night news conference on Wednesday in Halifax and said he’s angry and disappointed in himself and says he should have known better.

Trudeau also revealed he donned blackface years earlier while performing Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” at a high school talent show. He said he didn’t know it was racist at the time, but now recognizes it was.

The revelations have sparked a reaction from his fellow politicians.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the incident shows Trudeau is unfit to be prime minister.

My response to the Time Magazine story about Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/nIfukTRiev — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 19, 2019

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh choked up Wednesday night as he talked about how people who have faced discrimination because of their skin colour will be hurt by the photo.

Tonight is not about the Prime Minister. It’s about every young person mocked for the colour of their skin. The child who had their turban ripped off their head. And those reliving intense feelings of pain & hurt from past experiences of racism. To you, I say you are loved. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 19, 2019

Green party Leader Elizabeth May said she was shocked by the image.

I am deeply shocked by the racism shown in the photograph of Justin Trudeau. He must apologize for the harm done and commit to learning and appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government. In this matter he has failed. — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) September 19, 2019

Trudeau is scheduled to be in Winnipeg Thursday and is expected to issue another apology.