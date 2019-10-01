Another big boost for Notre Dame rebuilding

After a series of delays, the work to rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has received another huge donation from one of the country’s richest families. French billionaire Francois Pinault and son Francois-Henri Pinault have officially signed documents setting aside 100 million euros ($109 million) toward rebuilding the historic landmark. While red tape and procedural issues delayed the gift, the Notre Dame foundation counted on small community donations. Just a week ago, another French billionaire, Bernard Arnault, came through with his 200-million euro ($209 million) contribution. A church official said big donors give the rebuilding efforts “breathing room.”
