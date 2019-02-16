Annual Trooping of the Colours Ceremony held in Hamilton

The 150 Hamilton Tiger Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron held their 49th Annual Trooping of the Colours Ceremony on Friday.

The event was held at the John Weir Foote V.C Armouries.

The ceremony follows in the historical tradition of walking a regiment, unit or squadron’s colours on parade to ensure soldiers could better recognize them on the field of battle.

Today, 150 is one of the few cadet units in Canada that still performs the ceremony.