Annual Seedy Saturday has gardeners looking forward to spring

Wiarton Willie predicting an early spring wasn’t the only reason warmer weather seemed a little bit closer on Saturday.

Green Venture held its annual Seedy Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School.

Hundreds of varieties of seeds were available to purchase in the form of plants, herbs, and vegetables.

“It’s a way to welcome spring,” said Seedy Saturday coordinator Kelly Vanwalleghem. “This is a great way to start planning for green leaves and warm weather. In Canada we have these cold winters, especially this year we’ve had these frigid temperatures. This is a way to try and get through all of that winter and have something to look forward to and plan for more enjoyable times outside.”

There was also a ‘seed swap’ where people could bring their own seeds and trade them for a different kind.

Around 700 people were expected to attend the one-day event.

 



