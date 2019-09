You may be surprised to learn that one in ten Canadians has Kidney Disease. It is treated with dialysis or a transplant, but there is no cure.

That’s why the annual Kidney Walk in 35 Ontario communities is so important. Across the province, this year’s fundraising goal is one million dollars.

Walkers in Hamilton met at Confederation Park this morning. It was a large turnout of community-minded folks believing in an important cause.