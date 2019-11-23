There were signs of Halton generosity as the Halton Regional Police Service started their annual Cram-a-Cruiser Toy Drive.

It all began at the new JT toy company store on Fairview street. The Cram-A-Cruiser event has been a very successful program over the years and going by today’s experience, it’ll be very successful again this year.

Today’s launch of the Cram-A-Cruiser Toy Drive is a dry run for next Saturday.

Officers and cruisers ready to fill will be on hand throughout the day accepting donations at five Canadian Tire Stores in Burlington and Hamilton.