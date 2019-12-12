Animal cruelty investigation in St. Catharines

St. Catharines police have arrested two people in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

Officers were called to the area of Welland Ave. and Clark St. at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased dog. The 14-month old dog was left tied to the railing and died due to asphyxiation.

Robert Ripley, 28, and Tanya Keddy, 46, were identified, arrested and are facing a number of charges.

Both Ripley and Keddy are being held in custody. They are set to appear at the Robert S. K Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on Dec 12.