;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Andreescu rises in the ranks

Posted:
Category: Sports
Tags: Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard, tennis, WTA


At eighteen years old, Canadian Bianca Andreescu continues to make headlines in the tennis world.

From Mississauga, she earns her first WTA tournament title, defeating American Jessica Pegula 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 Sunday at the Oracle Challenger. With the victory, Andreescu will pass Eugenie Bouchard on the WTA tour rankings when they are announced Monday, becoming the highest ranked Canadian. She’s expected to jump to number 68 in the world while Bouchard will be ranked 76th.

 

Justin Dunk was on the desk with more information.



LATEST STORIES

Andreescu rises in the ranks

Hamilton under second cold alert of 2019

Niagara Falls Weddings

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php