Andreescu rises in the ranks

At eighteen years old, Canadian Bianca Andreescu continues to make headlines in the tennis world.

From Mississauga, she earns her first WTA tournament title, defeating American Jessica Pegula 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 Sunday at the Oracle Challenger. With the victory, Andreescu will pass Eugenie Bouchard on the WTA tour rankings when they are announced Monday, becoming the highest ranked Canadian. She’s expected to jump to number 68 in the world while Bouchard will be ranked 76th.

