Andrea Horwath backs Fred Eisenberger in Hamilton mayoral race

Andrea Horwath says she is throwing “her full support” behind Hamilton mayoral incumbent Fred Eisenberger.

Horwath made the proclamation outside Hamilton’s city hall Friday morning. “There is a lot on the line for Hamilton in Monday’s municipal election. Too much is at stake for Hamilton Centre families, and for the hometown I love, for me to stay on the sidelines. That’s why I am wholeheartedly endorsing Fred Eisenberger for mayor,” she said.

Horwath joins Hamilton Mountain MP Scott Duvall and Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson who have also endorsed pro-LRT incumbent Eisenberger.

Horwath has been a long-time supporter of the proposed LRT in Hamilton. Back in May, she reaffirmed her stance on Twitter stating, “Let me be clear: I’m 100% committed to funding the Hamilton LRT. This is the right transit solution for our city, and I’ll fight like hell to make it happen.”

During Friday’s press conference, Horwath pushed the importance of Eisenberger’s commitment to the LRT. “Mayor Eisenberger has been fully in support of Hamilton’s LRT every step of the way, as have I. And we both agree that Hamiltonians shouldn’t have to wait any more,” she said.

In 2015, the previous Liberal government announced $1 billion would be committed to building an LRT in Hamilton.

Anti-LRT mayoral challenger Vito Sgro also received political endorsements from Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina, and councilors Terry Whitehead and Judi Partridge.

A new poll by Forum Research suggests the deciding factor for many Hamiltonians in the upcoming mayoral election is the divisive LRT.

The poll, which surveyed 1,556 randomly selected Hamilton residents, found over one-third of respondents said the LRT was the most important issue that would influence the way they cast their vote on Monday.

The results also showed the mayoral race at a dead heat with 39 per cent support for incumbent Fred Eisenberger and 38 per cent for challenger Vito Sgro.