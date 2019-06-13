Ancaster man charged in theft and fraud investigation

An Ancaster man is facing a slew of charges following a fraud and theft investigation by Niagara police.

Steve Sardinha, 46, has been charged with theft, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats, obtaining by false pretence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police launched an investigation back in January 2019 into an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from Havana Group Inc. in West Lincoln.

With the assistance of Hamilton Police Major Fraud Branch and High Enforcement Action Team, Sardinha was arrested on June 12.

He attended a brief court appearance early Thursday and is scheduled to be back in court on Friday.