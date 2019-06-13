;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ancaster man charged in theft and fraud investigation

Posted:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara, niagara regional police service, police, Steve Sardinha


An Ancaster man is facing a slew of charges following a fraud and theft investigation by Niagara police.

Steve Sardinha, 46, has been charged with theft, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats, obtaining by false pretence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police launched an investigation back in January 2019 into an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from Havana Group Inc. in West Lincoln.

With the assistance of Hamilton Police Major Fraud Branch and High Enforcement Action Team, Sardinha was arrested on June 12.

He attended a brief court appearance early Thursday and is scheduled to be back in court on Friday.



LATEST STORIES

Phil Perkins is in San Francisco for game 6

Ancaster man charged in theft and fraud investigation

A spot by the lake

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php