Ancaster man arrested in road rage incident

A roadside confrontation went from bad to worse on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton late Thursday afternoon. As a result, a 55 year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges. Hamilton police say the accused man was involved in a collision with the complainant, a 26 year-old man, also from Ancaster. A verbal confrontation led to the complainant being assaulted by the accused. When they went to the ground, witnesses were able to pull the two apart and the suspect left the scene. Officers and paramedics went to the complainant’s residence where he was treated for minor injuries. Relying on witness accounts of the incident, investigators then arrested the 55 year-old suspect and charged him with assault. He’ll appear in court on November 26th.