An evening of caring

The Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) is a community-based not-for-profit organization, currently in its 24th year of providing free services for individuals affected by cancer, living in the greater Hamilton region. They will be hosting their annual gala coming up in November, which we learned about this morning from Debbie Logel Butler, Executive Director of the Cancer Assistance Program.

SOCIAL MEDIA Keys:

TWITTER: cancer_assist

WEBSITE: cancerassist.ca

FACEBOOK: Cancer Assistance Program