;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Amber Alert: Police looking for 5-year old girl, allegedly abducted by father in Markham

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local
Tags: abducted, Armadale Public School, Jannah Jaffri, markham, Soloman Jaffri


York Regional police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they believe was allegedly abducted by her father north of Toronto.

Police were called to Armadale Public School in Markham, where teachers say Jannah Jaffri was taken from her classroom by her father, Soloman Jaffri, around 3 p.m. today.

Police say Jaffri is not supposed to have access to the child.

The pair was last seen getting into a minivan taxi.

The girl is described as a having brown skin, light brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack.

Jaffri, 25, is described as having brown skin, average build, standing at 6.1′ with short brown hair and a tattoo on his right arm that says “Jannah”.

 



LATEST STORIES

Amber Alert: Police looking for 5-year old girl, allegedly abducted by father in Markham

Hamilton's board of health approves second supervised injection site

Hamilton woman accused of trying to steal $500 in groceries

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES