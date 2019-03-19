Amber Alert: Police looking for 5-year old girl, allegedly abducted by father in Markham

York Regional police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they believe was allegedly abducted by her father north of Toronto.

Police were called to Armadale Public School in Markham, where teachers say Jannah Jaffri was taken from her classroom by her father, Soloman Jaffri, around 3 p.m. today.

Police say Jaffri is not supposed to have access to the child.

The pair was last seen getting into a minivan taxi.

The girl is described as a having brown skin, light brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack.

Jaffri, 25, is described as having brown skin, average build, standing at 6.1′ with short brown hair and a tattoo on his right arm that says “Jannah”.