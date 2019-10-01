Amber Alert for 5 children last seen near Jordon

Niagara Regional police have issue an Amber Alert for five children last seen near Jordan, Ont.

They are looking for Evelyn(5), Mattias(10), Sovereign(11), Eska(13) and Magnus(14) MacDermid.

They say the children were taken from their family home sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 by their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

Investigators say the children are the subject of a temporary custody order, which their father is allegedly contravening.

He’s described as being white, six feet tall, 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair driving a gold or beige pickup truck.