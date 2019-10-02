Amber Alert cancelled, kids still missing

The Amber Alert may be over, but there is still no sign of five children who are believed to have been abducted by their father nearly two weeks ago.

Police in Niagara issued the Alert late Tuesday afternoon when it was learned the kids were taken by their father between September 19th and 25th and not returned violating a temporary custody order.

Missing are five year-old Evelyn, 10 year-old Mattias, 11 year-old Sovereign, 13 year-old Eska and 14 year-old Magnus, all of Jordan, Ontario.

Police are also seeking their father, 49 year-old Ian MacDermid who was reported to be driving a gold or beige pickup truck.

Anyone who knows their location or may have seen them is encouraged to call 911.