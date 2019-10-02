Five children who were subject of an Amber Alert found safe

Niagara Regional police say five children who had allegedly been abducted by their father have been found safe and in good health.

Police say they received information around 1 p.m. that led them to the Crystal Beach area where the father of the children was located along with a 22-year-old woman.

Constable Phil Gavin says the children between the ages of five and 14 were found a short time later at a rental cottage and all appear to be in good health.

Gavin says the father is not under arrest and the investigation continues.

More coming.