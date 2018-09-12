Amazon Canada’s Top 20 Most Sold & Most Read Books of the Week

Amazon Canada has launched Amazon Charts – a weekly bestseller list that shares the most read and sold books across all formats each week.

The Top 20 Most Read list is the first ever bestseller list to measure which kindle and audible titles Amazon.ca customers are reading and listening to each week.

Here are the top five most read and sold books for the week of Sept. 9, 2018.

MOST READ FICTION

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling

MOST SOLD FICTION

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan Brave New World by Aldous Huxley Leverage in Death by J. D. Robb Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey The Girl in the Letter by Emily Gunnis

MOST READ NONFICTION

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis Own the Day, Own Your Life by Aubrey Marcus

MOST SOLD NONFICTION

Fear by Bob Woodward The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

To see a full list of which books made Amazon Canada’s Top 20 Most Sold and Most Read Books of the Week, click here.