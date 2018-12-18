Amazon announces new jobs as it expands Toronto office

Amazon says it will create 600 new tech jobs in Toronto.

The announcement comes as the company opened an expanded office in the city’s downtown core Tuesday.

The online retail giant says the new positions will be in fields including software development, machine learning and cloud computing.

According to Amazon, it currently has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford attended the opening, saying his government has been busy making sure the province is “open for business.”

“We’re creating an environment for companies to thrive here in Ontario and be prosperous here in Ontario,” said Ford.

Toronto was on the shortlist to host Amazon’s second headquarters but eventually lost out to New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

The headquarters would have landed 50,000 Amazon jobs.