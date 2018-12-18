;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Amazon announces new jobs as it expands Toronto office

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: amazon, doug ford, toronto

 

Amazon says it will create 600 new tech jobs in Toronto.

The announcement comes as the company opened an expanded office in the city’s downtown core Tuesday.

The online retail giant says the new positions will be in fields including software development, machine learning and cloud computing.

According to Amazon, it currently has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford attended the opening, saying his government has been busy making sure the province is “open for business.”

“We’re creating an environment for companies to thrive here in Ontario and be prosperous here in Ontario,”  said Ford.

Toronto was on the shortlist to host Amazon’s second headquarters but eventually lost out to New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

The headquarters would have landed 50,000 Amazon jobs.

 



LATEST STORIES

Amazon announces new jobs as it expands Toronto office

Millard to serve 75 years before being eligible for parole

Caffeine fix

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php