Altercation leads to stabbing in Hamilton’s east end

Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, police, stabbing


Hamilton police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute in Hamilton’s east end.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at a home near Melvin Ave. and Bernard St.

Police say two men were having an altercation when one of them was stabbed. A 46-year-old suffered injuries to his arm and leg and was treated at the scene. He refused further treatment at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and say the men were known to each other.

The other man involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived but has been identified.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with further information that could help police in the investigation is asked to contact Det. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2929.



