Altercation leads to shooting in Grimsby parking lot

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Grimsby.

Niagara police were called the area of Dunrobin Ln. and Winston Rd. around 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot after he was involved in an altercation.

The man was transported to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition.

Video footage from the scene shows police cordoning off a large area surrounding a Petro Canada gas station.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions.

The 8 District detective’s office has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-688-4111, dial option 4, and ext. 5400