Alleged Toronto poop thrower released on bail

A man accused of dumping liquid feces on five people in and around Toronto has been released on bail.

Samuel Opoku was arrested last month following three separate attacks near the University of Toronto and York University.

He faces five counts of assault with a weapon, and mischief.

According to The Canadian Press, Opoku’s lawyer said his client is dealing with mental health issues, but offered no further details.

Opoku is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 23.

